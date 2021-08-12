Car drives into two homes in Harborcreek

A car left the road and struck not one but two homes in Lawrence Park on Thursday.

That accident happened in the 4400 block of Emmett Dr. in Harborcreek shortly after 8:30 Thursday morning.

The driver traveled through a backyard work platform then continued into two neighboring homes.

A building inspector was called to determine how badly the homes were damaged.

No one was injured, not even the driver.

“Driver didn’t appear injured but he was taken for evaluation and he appeared to be okay from the accident,” said Ron Hawryliw, deputy chief of the Fairfield Hose Company.

The deputy chief added that one neighbor was startled to hear the crash and looked out her kitchen window only to see the vehicle sitting in her front yard.

