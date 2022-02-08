Car drives over embankment landing on pickup truck

A car goes over an embankment in Summit Township.

The incident took place near Delta Sonic on Peach Street shortly after 7 p.m. on February 8th.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the drivers boot got stuck under the accelerator which caused them to drive over an embankment.

The SUV landed in the bed of a pick up truck in the parking lot of LongHorn Steakhouse.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

