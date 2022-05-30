Car enthusiasts are rounding out Memorial Day weekend while pulling into Erie’s Bayfront for a show.

Hundreds of people spent their Memorial Day revving their engines and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrafice.

One veteran we spoke with said that events like these mean everything to him since being discharged from the service.

Jim Brojek is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1964-1968.

“I was stationed in Washington D.C. and Andrews from there I went to Alaska for a year, and then from there the last eight months were in Holbrook Field in Florida,” said Jim Brojek, U.S. Air Force Veteran.

After being discharged, Brojek found a love for antique cars. Ever since then he has been attending car shows with his friends and family.

“This is my 1927 Dodge, and my wife and I have had it for about seven years now. We loving coming to cruise,” said Brojek.

To honor those who died while serving our country, the Monday night car show event had a U.S. Air Force veteran sing the National Anthem along with community members unfolding and presenting the American Flag.

“A lot of veterans come down and enjoy themselves. My brother-in-law who is one of the organizers as well is a veteran. So we really do a lot for our veterans. We love to,” said Michael Lytle, Event Organizer for Monday Night Car Show.

People said that they are grateful to be able to spend time with family and friends and to honor those that have sacrificed their lives serving our country.

“We’re gonna think real hard about the sacrifices that were made. It brings tears to my eyes because of pride and what those that have gone before us have gone through and their families,” said Jay Kimball, U.S. Airforce Veteran.

The car shows are every Monday throughout the summer.