Car fire under investigation

Police and fire crews responded to an early morning car fire that took place in a parked car just outside of a local residence.

The fire reportedly took place in the car which was parked in the back of a residence on the 700 block of east 12 street. The car was located feet from the home, however only minor damage was inflicted due to efforts by the Erie Fire Department.

The fire department was able to stop the flames from spreading inside the home.

A fire investigator was called in to determine the cause of the fire.