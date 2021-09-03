Car flipped onto side in early morning car accident in Crawford County

One vehicle was flipped onto its side and one was blocking the roadway after a two-car accident in Crawford County early Friday.

The accident took place shortly after 8 a.m. on Franklin Pike in Crawford County.

According to officials on scene, both vehicles were traveling East on Franklin Pike when the white vehicle attempted to turn left onto Stauffer Rd.

The silver Jeep was following the white vehicle and reportedly did not see the first vehicle due to the sun, causing the Jeep to rear-end the white SUV, sending it onto its side into the ditch.

Both vehicles needed towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

