One driver is injured following a late night accident.

The accident took place at the intersection of Sterrettania and Old Sterrittania Road on April 22.

This accident occurred just after 10:30 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, a driver apparently lost control of their vehicle and left the roadway before coming to rest along a tree line.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.