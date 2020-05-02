Car goes up in flames at Walmart

Perry Highway Hose Company along with Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. for a car fire in the parking lot of Walmart on Downs Drive.

As of now the only information given on the car is that it was a white Dodge. The car has been totaled from damage and removed from the site.

According to crews the fire was under control, however two other nearby cars received damage as well.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Correction: White Dodge, not tan, also it was Lawrence Park State Police not Fire Department at the scene.