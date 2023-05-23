A late night accident left a car with heavy damage and downed a pole.

Crews were called out for an accident in the 90 block of North Main Street in Union City just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived they found the vehicle with heavy damage to the front end. The vehicle reportedly hit two poles, sheering the first one in half.

Crews say the driver claimed to lose control while attempting to avoid hitting a dog.

Penelec was called to the scene to assess the damage; no outages were reported.