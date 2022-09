A rollover accident in Erie left one homeowner with quite the mess in their yard.

This crash happened near the intersection of West 29th and Liberty streets. That’s where police say a driver lost control and struck a tree, which flipped the car. The car then came to rest against the porch of a home.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, and did not suffer any serious injuries. The home was not significantly damaged.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.