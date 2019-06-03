Car Hits Utility Pole and House

Two people were injured in an accident early this morning in the 2200 block of French Street. 

 The accident happened just before 3 am this morning as a car lost control, running into a telephone pole, a parked car and stairs of a home. A portion of those steps then struck a gas meter causing a leak.  National fuel was called to the scene to shut off the gas. Reports from the scene say two women suffered moderate injuries. Police are still looking for a possible third person in the car, a male, who is believed to have left the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Erie Police.
 

