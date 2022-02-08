Car hits utility pole, brings down wires overnight at busy Erie intersection

A car accident closed a portion of West 26th Street after a car hit a utility pole overnight.

The car accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 26th Street, near the intersection with Brown Avenue.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car apparently lost control and struck a utility pole, shearing it in half.

The accident brought down wires across the roadway. Traffic was diverted through a nearby parking lot while crews cleaned up the mess.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

