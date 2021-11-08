Car, house heavily damaged after driver leaves roadway, hits Meadville house

Police in Meadville have something of a mystery on their hands, trying to determine why a driver left the roadway, plowing their vehicle into a house.

The incident happened along Spring Street in Crawford County. Crews responded to find the car heavily damaged and a hole in one wall of the house.

Police say no one in the car or in the house was injured, but the total damage is expected to be significant.

