Car, house heavily damaged after driver leaves roadway, hits Meadville house

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police in Meadville have something of a mystery on their hands, trying to determine why a driver left the roadway, plowing their vehicle into a house.

The incident happened along Spring Street in Crawford County. Crews responded to find the car heavily damaged and a hole in one wall of the house.

Police say no one in the car or in the house was injured, but the total damage is expected to be significant.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News