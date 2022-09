It was a potentially scary scene at a local restaurant Friday night after a vehicle slammed into a pole, feet from where people were sitting and eating.

The accident happened just before 6:45 p.m. at Sara’s Restaurant on Peninsula Drive.

According to crews on scene, a car was at the drive-thru window when the driver hit the gas pedal and slammed into a telephone pole near the outdoor eating area.

No injuries were reported, but a couple people were checked out by paramedics just to be safe.