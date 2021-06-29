Car into pole brings down power lines, closing Rt. 20 overnight in West Springfield

A one car accident took down power lines along Route 20, causing the road to be closed while crews cleaned up the mess.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, calls came in for an accident in the 12000 block of Ridge Rd. in West Springfield.

Once on the scene, crews found a car into a utility pole and wires down across all four lanes of the road.

State police are looking into the cause of the accident.

