Car into pole brings down power lines, closing Rt. 20 overnight in West Springfield

A one car accident took down power lines along Route 20, causing the road to be closed while crews cleaned up the mess.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, calls came in for an accident in the 12000 block of Ridge Rd. in West Springfield.

Once on the scene, crews found a car into a utility pole and wires down across all four lanes of the road.

State police are looking into the cause of the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list