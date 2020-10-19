Car leaves road and strikes several trees on Iroquois Avenue

A man was transported to the hospital today after driving off of the roadway and striking several trees.

Emergency crews responded to the accident that took place on the 5400 block of Iroquois Avenue shortly after 11 a.m.

According to 911, witnesses reported that the driver was unconscious at the time that crews arrived.

The driver was reportedly headed east along Iroquois Avenue when the SUV he was driving left the south side of the road and struck several trees before coming to a stop.

The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and the passenger side front wheel was ripped from the vehicle.

No word has been released at this time concerning the drivers condition.