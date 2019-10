An accident involving four cars leads to one person being taken into custody.

The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. this morning near the intersection of West 5th and Chestnut Streets.

According the Erie Police, a driver traveling West on West 5th Street lost control of their car, then slammed into three parked cars.

Once on the scene, police took one person into custody.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating the accident.