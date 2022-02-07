Car loses control and runs into power pole on West 38th Street

A one car accident does damage to a power pole after the car lost control on West 38th Street.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle suffered serious damage and was on its side when emergency responders arrived on scene.

Calls for this accident went out just after 9 p.m. on February 7th.

The vehicle appeared to be traveling east bound at the time.

No word has been released on whether anyone was taken to the hospital or on the condition of the driver.