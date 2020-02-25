Car of missing Erie student found in Wyoming

An Erie student’s abandoned car is found in Wyoming, leading police to believe it was left behind under suspicious circumstances.

Jordan Lampus was reported missing by her family after she never arrived at their home in Beaver Falls on Saturday morning.

Tina Lampus said her daughter, who she thought attended Gannon University in Erie, came home every weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol found Jordan Lampus’ 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan with Pennsylvania license plate GGL1167 on the side of a road near mile maker 374.

Witnesses reported seeing someone matching Jordan Lampus’ description walking away from the van, but the woman was not found and police say they believe the case involves “suspicious circumstances.”

Tina Lampus said that since searching for her daughter, she has learned that the 22-year-old never re-enrolled at Gannon, had not worked since November and was being evicted from her off-campus apartment on March 2nd.

“A couple of months ago, she slipped and she hit her head pretty hard, and she’s been going to doctors’ appointments to find out why she keeps getting these consistent migraines,” said Tina Lampus, Jordan Lampus’ mother.

Lampus also thinks her daughter may be confused. She said Jordan’s phone last pinged on Saturday night in Nebraska and has been off since then.

“Not knowing is the rough part,” said Joseph Lampus, Jordan Lampus’ father.

According to Cheyenne Police Department, Lampus is entered as a missing person out of Erie.