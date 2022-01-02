Car rolls over near Pennsylvania and Ohio border

Pennsylvania State Police were called out just before 8 a.m. on January 2nd for a reported accident.

The accident took place just inside the Pennsylvania and Ohio border.

According to Erie County 911, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on I90 and left the roadway. The vehicle then proceeded to rollover.

Once police arrived on scene, they found one patient with only minor injuries.

It is believed that weather played a roll in this accident.