Shortly before 1 p.m. today State Police and Perry Highway Hose Company were called out to a report of an auto accident.

The accident happened over on Robison Road West and Cherry Street Extension.

At this accident, a car sheered off a pole and ended up in the front lawn of a Robison Road residence.

Both intersections were closed for a time being. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are currently investigating the cause of this accident.