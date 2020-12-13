Car runs through several back yards before striking house on East 44th Street

It was a tense moment this afternoon for a residence over on East 44th Street as a car struck a house after driving off the road while also driving through several back yards.

According to Erie County 911, a car was traveling on East Grandview Boulevard when the driver left the road. This caused the driver to travel through multiple back yards and also take out a fence.

The driver then ended up striking the back of a house on the 800 block of East 44th Street.

No one in the house was reported injured. The driver however was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating this situation.