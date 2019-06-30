Car show supports one Erie mission

Residents are cruising in for a car show to show their support in the Erie community.

Cheryl Mitchell, event coordinator tells us, “It’s a classic car show, all the proceeds benefit the Erie City Mission. It’s in memory of Dave Baker one of our former Erie Insurance employees.”

People are gathering together and bringing their antique cars to raise awareness, converse, and benefit the Erie City Mission.

Steven Westbrook, CEO of Erie City Mission says, “The Erie City Mission is ninety-five percent privately funded, so we depend on the generosity with Cheryl Mitchell, the insurance agency and how much cooler than a car show on a sunny day in Erie.”

The mission helps those in need by providing food, shelter and recovery from addiction in Erie.

There are ways you can give back and expand your support.

“Taking time to innovate and think of an event like this, that proceeds the people in need. Erie needs events like this to have fun and come out and have a great time,” Westbrook added.

The Erie City Mission is looking to cast a vision for the next 100 years and bring hope for the future of Erie residents and those in need of support.