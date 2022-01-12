Car slams into pole, tree overnight

Icy roads are likely to blame for a one-car accident overnight that left a woman with minor injuries.

Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for a reported accident in the 1600 block of West Center Street in Mill Village.

According to reports from the scene, the driver lost control of the vehicle near a bend in the road, causing her to slam into a utility pole and nearby tree.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

