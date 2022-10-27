An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility pole before continuing into the tree line.

That pole snapped in half.

No serious injuries were reported. Penelec crews were called to repair the damaged pole.

State Police are looking into a cause.