Car wrecks into pole in Millcreek

A car wreck took place this morning in front of PNC Bank in Millcreek. At the intersection of Legion and West Zuck road a red Sudan traveling north bound on Legion struck a telephone pole.

The man driving the car refused transport to the hospital.

Crews on scene informed JET24/FOX66 that the power pole was still energized but they’re waiting for Penelec to turn off the power to clear the vehicle.

Crews informed PNC Bank and the post office to turn off there HVAC systems to avoid damage before clearing the wreckage.