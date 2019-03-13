Carbon monoxide leak at St Agatha Church in Meadville

UPDATE 3:46PM: The building has been cleared for re-entry. We'll have more for you on this coming up on JET 24 Action News...

Meadville Fire Department has confirmed a carbon monoxide leak at St Agatha Church in Meadville.

Crawford County 9-1-1 tells us the Meadville Fire Department called them at 8:45am to report the leak. Our source from the fire department tells us they believe the leak started in the boiler room.

All individuals who were in the building have been evacuated and crews are working to ventilate the church.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News for more...