Cardiologist speaks out on heart disease awareness during National Wear Red Day

On February 4th, we go red to bring awareness to the number one killer of women.

Heart disease symptoms differ in women than men and can happen at any age.

To avoid heart disease, know your family history. It is also a good idea to lower your blood pressure and cholesterol.

A cardiologist at UPMC Hamot said to look for irregular symptoms that are unusual for you.

“So what I tell most people is if you are experiencing some symptom that’s new for you, like if you can always go up two flights of stairs without a problem and now you’re short of breath halfway through, well that’s different for you, and that’s something you should probably look into and not just ignore,” said Dr. Kelly Hayes, Cardiologist at UPMC Hamot.

One in three women will experience a heart related disease in their lifetime.