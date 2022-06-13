Fire investigators are wondering if careless smoking might have played a role in a damaging house fire on Liberty Street Monday afternoon.

Five Erie fire companies responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Liberty Street where two families resided.

One woman was treated for smoke inhalation. One family dog also had to be rescued from the fire.

The fire began outside of the house and quickly spread up a wall to both apartment units.

“When we got here we had fire going up the back wall in between the wall, and they opened that up as quick as they could and shot water up through there, had the fire knocked down pretty quick,” said Deputy Chief John Herrmann, Erie Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Herrmann said that everyone has to pay attention to lit materials, especially when the weather is warm and dry.