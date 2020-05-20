Cares and Election Security Grant approved by Erie County Council

Erie County Council is continuing to give relief to those in need.

Council unanimously passed a $295,000 budget for the Cares and Election Security Grant.

This grant will alleviate costs for increased election expenses including increased costs related to mail-in and absentee voting and supplies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson said that this grant could help the election run more smoothly during this crisis.

“We want to make sure that we’re prepared and in a position to be able to do about all the things necessary and these funds allow us to get reimbursed so the taxpayers of Erie County are not suffering,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman.

The grant looks to help with reimbursement costs from the state.