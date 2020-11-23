Carmelite Monastery closing after more than 60 years

After more than 60 years, the Diocese of Erie will be closing the Carmelite Monastery on East Gore Road.

The director of communications with the diocese confirmed that the Carmelite Nuns are preparing to close the Erie based Holy Family Monastery.

This is being done in response to a document published by the Vatican in 2018 that provides new guidance for religious communities. The director of the monastery says there are not enough members to remain open.

The Diocese of Erie released the following statement:

“I can confirm that the Carmelite nuns are preparing to close the Erie-based Holy Family Monastery. This is being done in response to Cor Orans, a document published by the Vatican in 2018 that provides new guidance for contemplative communities. There are not enough members in Erie’s monastery for it to remain open. It’s impossible to say how important the presence of the Carmelites has been to our region. We will provide more information about the situation as details are finalized,” said Anne-Marie Welsh, Director of Communications, Diocese of Erie.

You can find more information about the Carmelite Sisters, as well as, the monastery here.