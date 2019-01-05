Carol Loll and Kathy Fatica will not be running for re election in 2020

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Carol Loll and Kathy Fatica have become an integral part of Erie County Council because of their hard work and dedication to our community. However, both Loll and Fatica will not be running for re election in 2020. Loll has been a part of the Erie County Council for more than twenty years.

"Everything that I wanted to accomplish for the people it has been done it's time for me to step aside and let somebody else take the reigns and run with it," said Loll. Both Loll and Fatica have no regrets with their journeys at the Erie County Council and think it's time for new people and fresh ideas. In the future Fatica wants to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Although Fatica's time at county council is shorter than Loll's she's definitely made her impact.

"I'm hoping before I leave we'll have some answers for the community college because the one important issue is economic development," said Fatica.

Both women are among four members of council whose term expires at the end of 2019.