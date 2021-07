Carpenter’s Local 420 is sponsoring a blood drive in Meadville, PA on Saturday July 31st.

This blood drive will take place at the Vernon Central Firehouse from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All of the blood that is donated at this event will go to the Community Blood Bank in Erie.

The event organizer Brandon Sutter stated that a steady stream of people attended this blood drive.

