Cars lined up for 40th annual St. Paul’s Italian Festival

Erie’s Little Italy is packed with cars this weekend, for a new twist on a traditional Erie festival.

It’s the 40th annual St. Paul’s Italian Festival. Despite the pandemic, people made their way out to enjoy some Italian take out food.

While the table games and music may be missing, the atmosphere is still all Italian.

Tonight’s offerings included subs, pepperoni balls, pasta figoli, and cannoli.

Online sales sold out quickly. There is also a walk up and drive-thru. St. Paul’s is also selling special edition COVID-19 t-shirts.

On Saturday, the festival will go from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.