Erie’s Little Italy is packed with cars this weekend for this year’s virtual Italian Festival.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, folks are coming to enjoy some Italian take-out food at the 40th annual Italian Festival from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Tonight, they’re offering sub sandwiches, pepperoni balls, pasta figioli, and cannoli.

St. Paul’s is also doing a basket raffle as well as selling special edition COVID-19 t-shirts.

On Saturday, the festival will go from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.