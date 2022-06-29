It’s a step back in time at the Lawrence Park Dinor.

A car cruise-in made a stop along Main Street for people to enjoy.

Classic car enthusiasts from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York rolled into town for the first car cruise at the Dinor.

The owner said that she looks forward to having more events in the future.

“We’re looking forward to a couple of events. Collaborating with a couple different avenues of people. It’s kind of a secret right now,” said Dawn Vanscoter, Owner of Lawrence Park Dinor.

The owner also said that they have added an outdoor patio area and hope to expand what the Dinor has previously done which is breakfast and lunch.