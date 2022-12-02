A new hookah bar and restaurant is opening in downtown Erie.

Casablanca Hookah Lounge is now open at 10th and State streets.

The owner has been renovating the space for several months now. She says the space is supposed to be inviting and allow visitors to meet new people.

The owner of the establishment is Syrian and she says her family has owned ethnic restaurants in Erie for decades.

In addition to hookah, the longue will offer Mediterranean food.

She says she’s confident in opening the hookah lounge after her restaurant Casablanca Grill on West 8th Street has been successful.

“Our community has been supportive. Like I said, we’ve been in business for a long time, so if it wasn’t for the community, the support from the community. We are serving the absolute best product to our customers, everything is homemade, said Darin Masri, owner, Casablanca Hookah Lounge.

The plan is for Casablanca Hookah Lounge to be open from 6 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the lounge will close at 1:30 a.m.