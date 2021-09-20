Case against Erie sister charged with the stabbing death brother will be moving on to Common Pleas Court

A case against an Erie sister that was charged with the stabbing death of her brother will be moving on to Common Pleas Court.

Those charges were bound over late Friday afternoon in the case against Mya Moore.

Moore is charged with fatally stabbing 25-year-old Marcus Moore in the neck following an argument at home on East 28th Street.

The defense is maintaining that it is a case of self defense.

The courts have not yet set a date for the case to go on trial.

