The case against the founder of a former Erie non-profit is still lingering in federal court.

Venus Azevedo-Laboda is accused of embezzling more than $700,000 from her non-profit “Boots on Ground.” Azevedo-Laboda was indicted in January of this year. Last year, her attorney was granted more time to file pre-trial motions.

Her attorney has until February of 2020 to get those motions filed. “Boots on Ground” was dissolved after Azevedo-Laboda was indicted.