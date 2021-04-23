Case to be retried for man charged in 2019 fatal shooting

The Erie County District Attorney’s office saying it will retry the case brought against Derek Feidler, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Jose Arenas.

The shooting took place outside Fiedler’s home in the 1400 block of West 35th Street back in November 2019,

The DA’s office arguing that Feidler committed first degree murder when he fatally shot Arenas in the chest.

Feidler’s lawyers argued self defense, saying he was trying to protect his family when he shot Arenas.

Earlier this week, eight of the twelve jurors voting that Feidler was not guilty of the charges, resulting in a hung jury.

Prosecutors, including Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri will retry Feidler within the next year.