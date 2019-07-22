Cases of children swallowing foreign objects increasing

According to a recent study, the number of kids under age six who accidentally swallowed foreign objects has doubled in the past two decades.

The Cleveland Clinic said coins are particularly dangerous because they are so common. Coins cannot only easily lodge in the airway, but also in the eating tube. This sometimes requires surgical removal.

The study also showed the number of button battery ingestion’s has risen by more than 90 percent.

“What they found, was that about 800 thousand kids, so almost one million kids, came in for foreign body ingestion. And what they found was the rate of ingestion’s was going up, particularly in two arenas, coins and batteries,” said Eva Love MD, Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

If you suspect your child has swallowed a foreign object, always call poison control right away, in addition to calling the child’s Doctor or 911.