Cases of the Omicron Variant on the decline in Erie County

Cases of the Omicron Variant have hit a decline since spiking over the last few weeks in Erie. Health professionals weigh in on the current status of Omicron in Erie and what can be done to continue the drop in cases.

Omicron cases in Erie County spiked at the beginning of the year, bringing the total case count to a peak of 4,441 just last week. Cases have decreased over the last seven days, totaling 2,678.

Crawford and Warren Counties have shown a slight increase week to week.

“We’re not surprised that they are down somewhat, but even Friday’s case count of 333 is a high number,” said Charlotte Berringer, Director of Community Health Services for the Erie County Department of Health.

Hospitals are continuing to admit patients to the ICU despite the Omicron case count being down. 90% of those in the ICU that are battling diseases with their lives in danger are unvaccinated.

“By the time that the patient comes to the hospital, vaccines are too late. The patient is already infected and our momentum and the medications we have available to treat COVID are still limited,” said Dr. Ronaldo Sevilla, Medical Intensivist and Director.

“They really really need that booster to bring down their chance of contracting Omicron and not getting really sick from Omicron,” Berringer said.

Whether Erie County has reached its highest peak of cases or not has not been determined.