Casey looks to tighten standards of reporting child abuse cases in Pennsylvania

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 06:54 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 06:54 PM EDT

US Senator Bob Casey is calling for tougher national standards in reporting child abuse cases in the wake of the Grand Jury Report on abuse in six Catholic Dioceses in Pennsylvania.

The bill would name certain professions as being mandatory reporters.  Teachers, coaches, clergy, and others would be required by law to report indications of abuse. 

It would also require those reporting to go directly to law enforcement.

