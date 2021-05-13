Cash 5 ticket worth more than $545,000 sold in Erie County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Wednesday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn to win the $545,089 prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Giant Eagle located at 9125 W. Ridge Road. The location earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 10-21-22-33-35

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 18,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.