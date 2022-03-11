(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth more than $800,000 was sold in Erie County.

The ticket was sold for the Thursday, March 10 drawing at the TOPS Friendly Markets on West 38th Street in Erie.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Here are the winning numbers for the drawing, the winning ticket won the jackpot of $877,178: 26-29-32-39-43. All five balls drawn were matched.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, more than 19,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Players are reminded to check every ticket every time and claim lower-tier prizes at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.