Cash for your old phone books? Yes, please.

As things move more into the digital sphere, phone books are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Instead of just tossing them or trying to place them in your recycling bin, Erie Energy Products is helping Erie be more sustainable by making these things of the past into insulation and mulch.

Phone books aren’t the only items being accepted all year long. Paperback books and dry newspapers are among the accepted items.

You can drop off your items at the 1400 Irwin Drive location Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There is also a small reward: money, although it’s not much at three cents a pound.

Erie Energy Products can also donate that money to a charity they work with such as Second Harvest Food Bank or Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary.

