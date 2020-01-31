Cash reward increased for Southgate Drive homicide suspect

A cash reward has been increased in efforts to help locate a homicide suspect.

Earlier this week, Erie Police issued an arrest warrant for Marshawn Williams, the third suspect in the Southgate Drive homicide case.

Williams is described as 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, 26-year-old Devin Way was killed after a suspected drug deal gone wrong back on January 19th.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is now offering a raised cash reward of $3,000 for anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts.

19-year-old Melissa Seaman and 22-year-old Michael Toles are both in Erie County Prison in connection with the homicide. Police are also still searching for a fourth suspect in the case.

If you know something you are asked to call 814-464-9682. Police say all information will remain confidential and anyone who calls can remain anonymous.