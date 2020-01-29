Cash reward issued for information regarding capture of third suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case

Earlier this week, police issued an arrest warrant for the third suspect in the Southgate Drive homicide case. Now, they are offering a cash reward for information to help with the capture of the suspect.

26-year-old Devin Way’s death was ruled a homicide after he was shot and found lying in the street in the 300 block of Southgate Drive on January 19th.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Marshawn Williams in connection with the case. Now, they are offering a cash reward of up to $1,500 for anyone with information. Police say all information will remain confidential and anyone who calls can remain anonymous.

Williams is described as 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Marshawn Williams

19-year-old Melissa Seaman and 22-year-old Michael Toles are both in Erie County Prison without bond in connection with the homicide. Police are also still searching for a fourth suspect in the case.

You can call the U.S. Marshalls, Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force at in Erie at 814-464-9682 or email wpaftf@comcast.net with any information regarding the case.