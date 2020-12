A reward is being offered as investigators search for a homicide suspect.

The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is offering up to $1,500 in cash for help that leads to the arrest of 24-year-old Kyontia Blanks.

Blanks is accused of murdering 40-year-old Frederick Perry near West 18th and Chestnut Streets in the City of Erie back in October.

If you have any information you are urged to call 814-464-9682.