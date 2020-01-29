Cash reward offered for information on third suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can help Erie Police locate a murder suspect.

Earlier this week, Erie Police issued an arrest warrant for Marshawn Williams, the third suspect in the Southgate Drive homicide case.

Williams is described as 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Marshawn Williams

According to police, 26-year-old Devin Way was killed after a suspected drug deal gone wrong back on January 19th.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,500 for anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts. Police say all information will remain confidential and anyone who calls can remain anonymous.

19-year-old Melissa Seaman and 22-year-old Michael Toles are both in Erie County Prison without bond in connection with the homicide. Police are also still searching for a fourth suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Marshalls, Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in Erie at 814-464-9682 or email wpaftf@comcast.net.