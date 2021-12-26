Cashier’s House holds pop-up shop event and tours

The Cashier’s House in Downtown Erie held a pop-up shop event on December 26th from noon until 6 p.m.

This event featured two local small businesses She Vintage and Rabbit Three.

The Cashier’s House also held tours for individuals that are interested in renting out space for use for their small business.

The owners of She Vintage and Rabbit Three explained what it means to be part of this event.

“It means everything to me. It feels really good to be downtown in a centralized location. I love being part of the revitalization of downtown,” said Alexandria Ellis, Owner of She Vintage.

“Things are starting to get more progressive which is really important being young and black just to show people there is talent here and there is up and coming energy here going on,” said Andre Jones, Owner of Rabbit III.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Cashier’s House will potentially be filled with new small businesses soon.